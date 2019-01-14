© Jaguar Landrover

Jaguar Land Rover continues its transformation - laying off 4'500

Jaguar Land Rover has outlined the next phase of its ‘Charge and Accelerate’, the company’s ongoing transformation programme; which aims to deliver GBP 2.5 billion in cost reductions and cashflow improvements over 18 months.

The vehicle manufacturer is expanding a business-wide organisation review aimed at reducing the size of its global workforce by around 4’500 people. This is in addition to the 1’500 who left the company during 2018. The next phase of this programme will begin with a voluntary redundancy programme in the UK.



”We are taking decisive action to help deliver long-term growth, in the face of multiple geopolitical and regulatory disruptions as well as technology challenges facing the automotive industry. The ‘Charge and Accelerate’ programme combines efficiency measures with targeted investment, safeguarding our future and ensuring that we maximise the opportunities created by growing demand for Autonomous, Connected, Electric and Shared technologies,” says CEOP, Prof. Dr. Ralf Speth, in a press release.



So far, the programme has identified over GBP 1 billion of improvements, with more than GBP 500 million already realised in 2018. The savings and improvements achieved will enable the company to fund investments into technology to safeguard its future; for example next-gen electronic drive units.