Season Group enters the IoT market

Hong Kong-based Electronics Manufacturer, Season Group, announces the launch of ots latest venture; expanding the scope of the company with its new subsidiary, SG Wireless.

SG Wireless is a full stack IoT solutions provider, expanding on Season Group's existing manufacturing experience and assisting customers in taking their Internet of Things (IoT) concepts to a finished product.



"From a vertically integrated EMS provider to a full stack IoT provider, SG Wireless is a natural progression for Season Group," says SG Wireless CEO, Carl Hung, ina press release detailing the new company. "With our global manufacturing experience and our IoT design capabilities, we really differentiate ourselves from other players in the market."



The company's services include design, development and manufacturing, application programming, management of devices, and networks, analytics and integration.



IoT is growing at an exponential rate, according to Gartner, it is estimated that over 20 billion devices will be connected by 2020, and with the rollout of 5G, the IoT market will be set to increase. It isn't just tech companies creating IoT products these days; regular companies, often with no technical experience, need to create devices to reach customers or support their existing offerings.



"We want to make it easier for companies to turn their IoT concept into a reality," added Hung, "So we are scaling up our capabilities to support the global demand."