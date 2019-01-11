Watch what Tesla’s assembly process for Model 3 looks like

Tesla tweeted a video of the assembly process for the car manufacturer's Model 3 to show what it looks like when the car is produced.

The video shows the assembly process from start to finish, according to the tweet.



In October 2018 Teslas’s Elon Musk announced that the new car model was for sale in USA and in January this year, Tesla opened the design study for Model 3 for European customers.