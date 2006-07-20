$885 million in net income for Intel in Q2

Intel announced that its revenue for its second quarter reached $8 billion. Net income where $885 millon in the second quarter.

Intel Corporation today announced second-quarter revenue of $8 billion, operating income of $1.1 billion, net income of $885 million and earnings per share (EPS) of 15 cents. Excluding the effects of share-based compensation, the company posted operating income of $1.4 billion, net income of $1.1 billion and EPS of 19 cents.



“In 2006 we are delivering the strongest product lineup in the industry, with many of these new products shipping ahead of schedule," said Intel President and CEO Paul Otellini. “Our new Intel® Core™ microarchitecture is powering the world's best microprocessors for PCs and volume servers, products whose performance and energy efficiency are generating unprecedented industry response and the largest number of design wins at launch in Intel's history. We are also extending our lead in manufacturing technology, with the majority of microprocessor production this year on our advanced 65nm process.”