Capitala invests in Freedom Electronics
Asset management firm, Capitala Group, says that it recently invested a combination of senior secured debt and equity totaling USD 24.5 million, alongside Summit Park, in Freedom Electronics, LLC.
Based in Kennesaw, Georgia, Freedom Electronics is a provider of aftermarket electronic components for use in fuel dispensing and point-of-sale systems. The company remanufactures and sells a portfolio of over 2,300 electronic components used in fuel dispensers, retail point-of-sale systems, and automatic tank gauges.
“We are excited to have led the financing, and to partner with the teams at Freedom Electronics and Summit Park, to help the Company accelerate its development,” says Joe Alala, III, Chairman & CEO of Capitala Group, in a press release. “Freedom was ready to embark on their next chapter of growth and we believe they are well-positioned for future success.”
In addition to its parts remanufacturing business, Freedom also provides a logistics and warehousing solution for customers’ electronic components inventory that minimizes downtime and ensures customers always have parts in stock.
Capitala’s investment, which closed late in the fourth quarter of 2018, will help fund the company’s next phase of growth.
