AWS successfully transitions to latest ISO 13485:2016

EMS provider, AWS Electronics, has successfully transition to the latest revision of the quality standard, ISO 13485:2016, at its Newcastle-under-Lyme manufacturing facility.

The ISO 13485:2016 sets out the requirements for a quality management system specific to the medical devices industry. The recently revised standard places greater emphasis on risk management and risk-based decision making, in addition to changes related to the increased regulatory requirements for organisations in the supply chain.



Paul Deehan, CEO AWS Electronics Group, comments in a press release: “We strive to ensure our accreditations are up to the latest revision standards – not only to improve our internal processes and procedures – but also to ensure that we deliver on our strategy and commitment to customers. We are delighted to have updated our medical certification to ISO 13485:2016, with a number of our customers based in the sectors of medical and scientific instrumentation. This approval aligns with the many others we hold for the various sectors in which we work.”