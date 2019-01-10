© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Harju Elekter's subsidiary books large order

AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika, a subsidiary of AS Harju Elekter, has received an order to deliver 54 special purpose substations to Konecranes during an annual period.

The production of substations at the Group's Estonian and Finnish plants has increased significantly in recent years, reaching an average of 4,000 substations per year, the company states in a press release.



Konecranes is a provider of lifting equipment and services, serving a wide range of customers, iincluding manufactures and manufacturing industries, shipyards, ports and terminals.



Deliveries are directed to the United Arab Emirates; the value of the contract has not been disclosed.