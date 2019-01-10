© Enics

New management appointments at Enics

Enics says it is strengthening its focus in operations and appointed Mr Mikko Lassas, Vice President, Operations and member of Enics Management Team starting from 1st January 2019.

In his new role Mikko is responsible for company’s factory network, including the factories quality, delivery and cost performance. Mikko has been working in Enics since 2005 in various positions; Global Product and Technology Transfer Manager, Global Project Manager as well as General Manager at the Lohja, Västerås and Elva Business Units. Prior to this appointment Mikko held a position of General Manager Finland and Estonia and Managing Director of Enics Raahe Oy.



Following the change in Mikko’s position, Mr Keijo Uusimaa has been appointed General Manager Finland starting from 1st January 2019. In his new position Keijo will report to Vice President, Operations. Keijo has been working in Enics from year 2012 as Manager, CRM and Engineering Services in Lohja business unit.



“Enics wants to continue building a strong One Enics experience and superior customer satisfaction, and the strong focus on quality, delivery and cost is obviously the key in our type of the business. Mikko’s strong experience working in both global and local level in Enics as well as his customer-oriented approach is a good fit for this new key role in our company”, says Petri Suikkanen Interim President and CEO of Enics Group, in a press release.



“I’m also confident Keijo will continue Mikko’s good work in our Finnish Business Units in Lohja and Raahe and take them to next level. I want to wish the best of success for both Mikko and Keijo in their new positions”, he continues.