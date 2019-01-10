© Enics Electronics Production | January 10, 2019
New management appointments at Enics
Enics says it is strengthening its focus in operations and appointed Mr Mikko Lassas, Vice President, Operations and member of Enics Management Team starting from 1st January 2019.
In his new role Mikko is responsible for company’s factory network, including the factories quality, delivery and cost performance. Mikko has been working in Enics since 2005 in various positions; Global Product and Technology Transfer Manager, Global Project Manager as well as General Manager at the Lohja, Västerås and Elva Business Units. Prior to this appointment Mikko held a position of General Manager Finland and Estonia and Managing Director of Enics Raahe Oy.
Following the change in Mikko’s position, Mr Keijo Uusimaa has been appointed General Manager Finland starting from 1st January 2019. In his new position Keijo will report to Vice President, Operations. Keijo has been working in Enics from year 2012 as Manager, CRM and Engineering Services in Lohja business unit.
“Enics wants to continue building a strong One Enics experience and superior customer satisfaction, and the strong focus on quality, delivery and cost is obviously the key in our type of the business. Mikko’s strong experience working in both global and local level in Enics as well as his customer-oriented approach is a good fit for this new key role in our company”, says Petri Suikkanen Interim President and CEO of Enics Group, in a press release.
“I’m also confident Keijo will continue Mikko’s good work in our Finnish Business Units in Lohja and Raahe and take them to next level. I want to wish the best of success for both Mikko and Keijo in their new positions”, he continues.
Following the change in Mikko’s position, Mr Keijo Uusimaa has been appointed General Manager Finland starting from 1st January 2019. In his new position Keijo will report to Vice President, Operations. Keijo has been working in Enics from year 2012 as Manager, CRM and Engineering Services in Lohja business unit.
“Enics wants to continue building a strong One Enics experience and superior customer satisfaction, and the strong focus on quality, delivery and cost is obviously the key in our type of the business. Mikko’s strong experience working in both global and local level in Enics as well as his customer-oriented approach is a good fit for this new key role in our company”, says Petri Suikkanen Interim President and CEO of Enics Group, in a press release.
“I’m also confident Keijo will continue Mikko’s good work in our Finnish Business Units in Lohja and Raahe and take them to next level. I want to wish the best of success for both Mikko and Keijo in their new positions”, he continues.
AWS successfully transitions to latest ISO 13485:2016 EMS provider, AWS Electronics, has successfully transition to the latest revision of the quality...
Platinum Equity to acquire Singapore based PCI Limited Investment firm, Platinum Equity, says that Pagani Holding III Limited, an indirectly...
Elos Medtech to transfer business operations to Bruel & Kjaer Elos Medtech announces that it has signed an agreement with Bruel & Kjaer for the...
Harju Elekter's subsidiary books large order AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika, a subsidiary of AS Harju Elekter, has received an order to deliver...
Troubles on the horizon for Swedish Ericsson The Swedish telecom company’s segment, Digital Services, is not moving along as planned, and the Business Support System (BSS) areas is not showing the progress it needs, thus jeopardising the entire Digital Services segment’s...
New management appointments at Enics Enics says it is strengthening its focus in operations and appointed Mr Mikko Lassas, Vice...
Daimler invests heavily in automated trucks EUR 500 million, that how much the automotive giant is investing over the next years in its global...
GPV finalises the acquisition of Swiss CCS Group Danish EMS provider says that it has finalised the deal, announced on 31st of October...
MiR to optimise Faurecia's internal logistics globally Mobile Industrial Robots has entered into a strategic collaboration with automotive...
East West Manufacturing acquires General Microcircuits East West Manufacturing, LLC. says that the company has acquired General Microcircuits...
China wafer production capacity growth fastest in world Unwavering in its drive to build a strong, self-sufficient semiconductor supply chain...
East/West earns ISO 13485:2016 certification EMS provider, East/West Manufacturing Enterprises (East/West), announces that it...
Tobii and HTC bring eye tracking to next-gen VR headset Tobii announces that it is working with HTC to integrate its eye-tracking technology into...
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 13.4% in 2018 Worldwide semiconductor revenue totaled USD 476.7 billion in 2018, a 13.4% increase from 2017, according to preliminary results by Gartner. Memory strengthened its position as the largest semiconductor category, accounting...
Ionix acquires control of LCD manufacturer Changchun Fangguan Ionix Technology says it has entered into certain VIE Transaction Documents with...
Tesla breaks ground on Shanghai Gigafactory In a series of Tweets, Tesla’s CEO shared some details on the company’s latest venture of...
Hexagon strengthens Smart Factory position with acquisition of Etalon Hexagon AB announces the acquisition of Etalon, a provider of equipment calibration...
Aptiv partners with Affectiva Aptiv has signed a commercial partnership agreement with Affectiva, a Boston-based MIT...
SolarEdge to enter e-mobility market via acquisition SolarEdge Technologies has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire S.M.R.E...
Delphi teams up with TomTom on intelligent driving Delphi Technologies says that it has entered into a collaboration with TomTom. The two...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news