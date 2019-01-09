© Daimler Electronics Production | January 09, 2019
Daimler invests heavily in automated trucks
EUR 500 million, that how much the automotive giant is investing over the next years in its global push to bring highly automated trucks (SAE level 4) to the road within a decade.
With this investment Daimler Trucks will also be creating more than 200 new jobs to make its grand plans a reality.
Highly automated driving is characterised as automated travel in defined areas and between defined hubs without any expectation of the system that a user will respond to a request to intervene. In commercial trucking, Daimler says level 4 is the natural next step after level 2. The company is skipping the intermediate step of conditionally automated driving (level 3). Level 3 automated driving does not offer truck customers a substantial advantage compared to the current situation as there are no corresponding benefits to compensate for the technology costs, a press release reads.
What highly automated trucks (level 4) can contribute to is safer roads and more sustainable transport solutions. They enhance safety in traffic thanks to a redundancy of systems and a multitude of sensors and systems that never get tired or lose attention – because today, a great majority of accidents are still due to human error. Level 4 highly automated trucks also improve efficiency and productivity, among other things, through higher utilisation of the vehicles – practically around the clock. They also make it possible to travel during light traffic times, for example at night, and thus avoid traffic jams by intelligent route management. This aspect becomes more and more relevant as global road freight volume is expected to more than double between 2015 and 2050, the company explains in the press release.
200 new jobs for engineers or robotics specialists
Daimler Trucks is creating 200 new jobs in this area. The newly created positions and roles are to be filled primarily by mechatronics engineers or robotics specialists with IT and programming skills. The main location is Daimler Trucks & Buses new Automated Truck Research & Development Center in Portland (Oregon, U.S.). The center's experts are dedicated to all aspects of developing, testing and validating automated vehicles. In addition, the engineers in Portland will work in close cooperation with their colleagues in the R&D centers in Stuttgart (Germany) and Bangalore (India).
Highly automated driving is characterised as automated travel in defined areas and between defined hubs without any expectation of the system that a user will respond to a request to intervene. In commercial trucking, Daimler says level 4 is the natural next step after level 2. The company is skipping the intermediate step of conditionally automated driving (level 3). Level 3 automated driving does not offer truck customers a substantial advantage compared to the current situation as there are no corresponding benefits to compensate for the technology costs, a press release reads.
What highly automated trucks (level 4) can contribute to is safer roads and more sustainable transport solutions. They enhance safety in traffic thanks to a redundancy of systems and a multitude of sensors and systems that never get tired or lose attention – because today, a great majority of accidents are still due to human error. Level 4 highly automated trucks also improve efficiency and productivity, among other things, through higher utilisation of the vehicles – practically around the clock. They also make it possible to travel during light traffic times, for example at night, and thus avoid traffic jams by intelligent route management. This aspect becomes more and more relevant as global road freight volume is expected to more than double between 2015 and 2050, the company explains in the press release.
200 new jobs for engineers or robotics specialists
Daimler Trucks is creating 200 new jobs in this area. The newly created positions and roles are to be filled primarily by mechatronics engineers or robotics specialists with IT and programming skills. The main location is Daimler Trucks & Buses new Automated Truck Research & Development Center in Portland (Oregon, U.S.). The center's experts are dedicated to all aspects of developing, testing and validating automated vehicles. In addition, the engineers in Portland will work in close cooperation with their colleagues in the R&D centers in Stuttgart (Germany) and Bangalore (India).
Harju Elekter's subsidiary books large order AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika, a subsidiary of AS Harju Elekter, has received an order to deliver...
Troubles on the horizon for Swedish Ericsson The Swedish telecom company’s segment, Digital Services, is not moving along as planned, and the Business Support System (BSS) areas is not showing the progress it needs, thus jeopardising the entire Digital Services segment’s...
New management appointments at Enics Enics says it is strengthening its focus in operations and appointed Mr Mikko Lassas, Vice...
Daimler invests heavily in automated trucks EUR 500 million, that how much the automotive giant is investing over the next years in its global...
GPV finalises the acquisition of Swiss CCS Group Danish EMS provider says that it has finalised the deal, announced on 31st of October...
MiR to optimise Faurecia's internal logistics globally Mobile Industrial Robots has entered into a strategic collaboration with automotive...
East West Manufacturing acquires General Microcircuits East West Manufacturing, LLC. says that the company has acquired General Microcircuits...
China wafer production capacity growth fastest in world Unwavering in its drive to build a strong, self-sufficient semiconductor supply chain...
East/West earns ISO 13485:2016 certification EMS provider, East/West Manufacturing Enterprises (East/West), announces that it...
Tobii and HTC bring eye tracking to next-gen VR headset Tobii announces that it is working with HTC to integrate its eye-tracking technology into...
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 13.4% in 2018 Worldwide semiconductor revenue totaled USD 476.7 billion in 2018, a 13.4% increase from 2017, according to preliminary results by Gartner. Memory strengthened its position as the largest semiconductor category, accounting...
Ionix acquires control of LCD manufacturer Changchun Fangguan Ionix Technology says it has entered into certain VIE Transaction Documents with...
Tesla breaks ground on Shanghai Gigafactory In a series of Tweets, Tesla’s CEO shared some details on the company’s latest venture of...
Hexagon strengthens Smart Factory position with acquisition of Etalon Hexagon AB announces the acquisition of Etalon, a provider of equipment calibration...
Aptiv partners with Affectiva Aptiv has signed a commercial partnership agreement with Affectiva, a Boston-based MIT...
SolarEdge to enter e-mobility market via acquisition SolarEdge Technologies has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire S.M.R.E...
Delphi teams up with TomTom on intelligent driving Delphi Technologies says that it has entered into a collaboration with TomTom. The two...
Indium earns automotive quality recognition – IATF-16949:2016 Soldering materials supplier, Indium Corporation, announces that it has earned...
Kitron CEO on medical leave EMS provider Kitron says that its president and CEO, Peter Nilsson, will be undergoing...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news