© GPV Electronics Production | January 09, 2019
GPV finalises the acquisition of Swiss CCS Group
Danish EMS provider says that it has finalised the deal, announced on 31st of October 2018, to acquire the Swiss EMS company CCS Group.
This means that going forward, the combined company will continue operations under the GPV brand. "Together GPV will become a stronger service provider in High-Mix / Low-Volume EMS by offering customers our combined capabilities of i.e. in-house product engineering and application design, test strategy and development, mechanics and cable-harness," the company writes in an update.
The new GPV will be headquartered in Denmark, and will have more than 3'700 employees in nine countries: Austria, China, Denmark, Germany, Mexico, Slovakia, Sri Lanka, Switzerland and Thailand.
