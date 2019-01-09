© Mobile Industrial Robots Electronics Production | January 09, 2019
MiR to optimise Faurecia's internal logistics globally
Mobile Industrial Robots has entered into a strategic collaboration with automotive technology company, Faurecia, and will deploy its AMRs in Faurecia’s manufacturing plants worldwide.
Faurecia has investigated and tested different solutions for automating its inhouse transportation for years in order to optimise productivity and internal workflows. The company has now partnered with MiR to rethink the internal logistics in Faurecia’s production sites globally and make their logistics processes more efficient via flexible, autonomous mobile robots, a press release reads.
“We have entered into this strategic partnership with MiR because it has the capacity and extensive knowledge to support us in streamlining and optimizing our logistics operations,” says Eric Moreau, VP Supply Chain & Digital Enterprise, Faurecia Clean Mobility Business Group. “MiR already has a proven technology, and many of the worlds’ largest multinational companies are using its robots to increase logistics efficiency. We generally have a high level of automation, but material handling has until now been a challenge, and we see a huge potential in automating logistics.”
The mobile robots are user-friendly and can be operated without prior programming experience. The employees can easily interact with the robots via a robot interface that can be accessed via smartphone, tablet, or personal computer, and send them on their missions with a push of a button.
“The mobile robots from MiR have the ability to not just transport goods but also to combine other process steps such as loading and unloading in order to increase the overall efficiency of an entire production line,” Moreau added. “The mobile cobots are extremely flexible, and we have already identified several different applications where the mobile robots from MiR can take over the monotonous task of transporting goods both within the production lines and between production and warehouse and thereby drive efficiencies.”
The latest figures from International Federation of Robotics (IFR) show how Faurecia is not the only company that sees the potential in automating its internal transportation. 63% of the total service robots for professional use that were sold in 2017 were logistics robots, and IFR expects the sales of logistics robots to increase to about 600’000 units between 2018 and 2021.
“We are pleased to enter into this collaboration and contribute to Faurecia achieving their productivity goals by deploying our flexible, collaborative and safe mobile robots,” says Thomas Visti, CEO of MiR. “In general, we see a great potential in the automotive industry, which is adopting advances in autonomous technology more rapidly than most other industries.”
