© East West Electronics Production | January 09, 2019
East West Manufacturing acquires General Microcircuits
East West Manufacturing, LLC. says that the company has acquired General Microcircuits, Inc. (GMI), a large provider of specialised electronics manufacturing services, including PCBA, box-build assemblies, testing, and NPI services.
GMI was founded in 1980 and operates manufacturing facilities in Mooresville, North Carolina and San Jose, Costa Rica. The acquisition of GMI aims to further enhance the growth of East West and advances the company’s focus on growing its global electronics capabilities by significantly expanding its US and near-shore manufacturing operations.
“When Jeff Sweeney and I co-founded East West in 2001, we envisioned a global manufacturing company with a breadth of on-shore, near-shore and off-shore design, manufacturing and distribution capabilities to serve the full spectrum of customer needs. Our partnership with GMI allows us to offer a truly global supply chain to our customers.” says Scott Ellyson, East West CEO, in a press release.
“This acquisition, along with our recent acquisition of Team Manufacturing, allows East West to offer customers domestic and near-shore higher mix, lower volume, quick turn advanced electronics manufacturing services. Our collective design, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities will enable us to provide even higher levels of service and support to customers on a global basis,” Ellyson continues.
