Tobii and HTC bring eye tracking to next-gen VR headset

Tobii announces that it is working with HTC to integrate its eye-tracking technology into the new VIVE Pro Eye Virtual Reality (VR) Headset.

In the fall of 2018, Tobii announced that it signed an agreement with an unnamed leading VR manufacturer. Now, Tobii confirms that agreement is with HTC.



“HTC is one of the most influential companies in the VR industry and this integration firmly establishes eye-tracking as a foundational VR technology. It also demonstrates that Tobii is delivering on our promise to create better devices and better user experiences by adding eye-tracking to the world’s leading VR devices,” says Henrik Eskilsson, CEO of Tobii, in a press release.