© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 08, 2019
Ionix acquires control of LCD manufacturer Changchun Fangguan
Ionix Technology says it has entered into certain VIE Transaction Documents with certain shareholders of Changchun Fangguan Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.. By doing this IINX acquired control of Changchun Fangguan.
Changchun Fangguan was founded in 2007. The company currently has about 400 employees, with a factory area of 25’000 square meters. In addition to the ability to manufacture various liquid crystal displays on a large scale, Changchun Fangguan has also owned COG, COB, TAB and other module production lines. In recent years, through independent innovation, the production lines of Changchun Fangguan have covered intelligent home central controls, electric vehicle on-board central control instruments and many other fields. Over next three years, Changchun Fangguan estimates to generate USD 43 Million and 3.5 Million for revenue and net profits respectively to IINX, a press release reads.
"This acquisition of control of Changchun Fangguan is a great milestone for our company's development, and a crucial part of corporate restructuring strategy," says Yubao Liu, Chief Executive Officer of IINX. "As a pioneer in the field of LCDs in China, Changchun Fangguan is one of the few domestic LCD manufacturers that is capable of meeting the industry needs as well as providing LCD, LCM and TFT-LCM products in batches. Through this restructuring, we estimate an increase of USD17 Million in net assets, which will significantly expand our scale of facilities, number of employees and operating assets.”
"This acquisition of control of Changchun Fangguan is a great milestone for our company's development, and a crucial part of corporate restructuring strategy," says Yubao Liu, Chief Executive Officer of IINX. "As a pioneer in the field of LCDs in China, Changchun Fangguan is one of the few domestic LCD manufacturers that is capable of meeting the industry needs as well as providing LCD, LCM and TFT-LCM products in batches. Through this restructuring, we estimate an increase of USD17 Million in net assets, which will significantly expand our scale of facilities, number of employees and operating assets.”
East/West earns ISO 13485:2016 certification EMS provider, East/West Manufacturing Enterprises (East/West), announces that it...
Tobii and HTC bring eye tracking to next-gen VR headset Tobii announces that it is working with HTC to integrate its eye-tracking technology into...
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 13.4% in 2018 Worldwide semiconductor revenue totaled USD 476.7 billion in 2018, a 13.4% increase from 2017, according to preliminary results by Gartner. Memory strengthened its position as the largest semiconductor category, accounting...
Ionix acquires control of LCD manufacturer Changchun Fangguan Ionix Technology says it has entered into certain VIE Transaction Documents with...
Tesla breaks ground on Shanghai Gigafactory In a series of Tweets, Tesla’s CEO shared some details on the company’s latest venture of...
Hexagon strengthens Smart Factory position with acquisition of Etalon Hexagon AB announces the acquisition of Etalon, a provider of equipment calibration...
Aptiv partners with Affectiva Aptiv has signed a commercial partnership agreement with Affectiva, a Boston-based MIT...
SolarEdge to enter e-mobility market via acquisition SolarEdge Technologies has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire S.M.R.E...
Delphi teams up with TomTom on intelligent driving Delphi Technologies says that it has entered into a collaboration with TomTom. The two...
Indium earns automotive quality recognition – IATF-16949:2016 Soldering materials supplier, Indium Corporation, announces that it has earned...
Kitron CEO on medical leave EMS provider Kitron says that its president and CEO, Peter Nilsson, will be undergoing...
PowerCell & OEM to conduct fuel cell feasibility study PowerCell Sweden says it has received an order for two MS-100 fuel cell systems from a...
Human Horizons, WFDT & Protean Electric to produce in-wheel motors Mobility technology company Human Horizons, along side automotive technology company...
Key Tronic plans to set up new manufacturing facility in Vietnam EMS provider, Key Tronic Corporation, says that it has signed a letter of intent to lease...
innogy turns EV technology division into dedicated company Eelectric mobility is becoming increasingly important to innogy. For this reason, the...
Global semi sales up 9.8% year-to-year in November Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 41.4 billion for the month of...
CAAS forms joint venture to produce electric motors China Automotive Systems (CAAS), a power steering components and systems...
Aspocomp raises its outlook for 2018 We're almost at years end but and PCB manufacturer Aspocomp has again upgraded...
Mycronic secures order for three mask writers Mycronic has secured an order for three mask writers from an existing customer in Asia. The...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news