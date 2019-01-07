© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 07, 2019
Sharp is splitting up
Sharp has announced the decision to spin off the loT Electronics Devices Group's Electronic Device Business Division in part, and the Laser Business Division as two new subsidiaries of Sharp Corporation from April 1, 2019.
This spin-off will be achieved through an absorption-type split of each division from Sharp.
The intent of the spin-off is to enhance its corporate value, Sharp is pursuing an ongoing restructuring and transformation in line with its business vision of "Changing the World with 8K and AIoT." As part of these efforts it was decided that the Electronic Device Business Division and Laser Business Division should be given more autonomous business structures as newly established subsidiaries created via an absorption-type split.
Sharp Fukuyama Semiconductor (SFS) and Sharp Fukuyama Laser (SFL) will be established as subsidiary companies of Sharp Corporation. These subsidiaries will be the successor companies in the absorption-type split, with Sharp Corporation being the splitting company.
