Finnish EMS provider expands in Estonia

Tepcomp Oü – which is a part of Tepcomp Group – has moved into bigger premises in Estonia.

The new, 2’200 square metre, factory is located in Kuressaare on the Saaremaa island in Estonia. With the move the company also updated its SMD production line wit a new EKRA screen printer as well as an updated Siplace pick and place machine – able to handle longer PCB’s, a press release from the company reads.



The company’s Estonian facility employs about 60 people, and with these changed the company says it can increase its capacity to better serve its customers.