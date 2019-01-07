© Tesla

In a series of Tweets, Tesla’s CEO shared some details on the company’s latest venture of setting up a Gigafactory in China.

The company will, according to Mr. Musk, break ground on the new factory today (January 7, 2019). And it looks like Tesla is keeping a rather construction schedule as the company plans to finish initial construction this summer and start production of the Model 3 by the end of the year.Volume production in scheduled for 2020 and the production from the Shanghai Gigafactory is meant to serve the Greater China region.