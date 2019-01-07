© Tesla Electronics Production | January 07, 2019
Tesla breaks ground on Shanghai Gigafactory
In a series of Tweets, Tesla’s CEO shared some details on the company’s latest venture of setting up a Gigafactory in China.
The company will, according to Mr. Musk, break ground on the new factory today (January 7, 2019). And it looks like Tesla is keeping a rather construction schedule as the company plans to finish initial construction this summer and start production of the Model 3 by the end of the year.
Volume production in scheduled for 2020 and the production from the Shanghai Gigafactory is meant to serve the Greater China region.
Volume production in scheduled for 2020 and the production from the Shanghai Gigafactory is meant to serve the Greater China region.
East/West earns ISO 13485:2016 certification EMS provider, East/West Manufacturing Enterprises (East/West), announces that it...
Tobii and HTC bring eye tracking to next-gen VR headset Tobii announces that it is working with HTC to integrate its eye-tracking technology into...
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 13.4% in 2018 Worldwide semiconductor revenue totaled USD 476.7 billion in 2018, a 13.4% increase from 2017, according to preliminary results by Gartner. Memory strengthened its position as the largest semiconductor category, accounting...
Ionix acquires control of LCD manufacturer Changchun Fangguan Ionix Technology says it has entered into certain VIE Transaction Documents with...
Tesla breaks ground on Shanghai Gigafactory In a series of Tweets, Tesla’s CEO shared some details on the company’s latest venture of...
Hexagon strengthens Smart Factory position with acquisition of Etalon Hexagon AB announces the acquisition of Etalon, a provider of equipment calibration...
Aptiv partners with Affectiva Aptiv has signed a commercial partnership agreement with Affectiva, a Boston-based MIT...
SolarEdge to enter e-mobility market via acquisition SolarEdge Technologies has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire S.M.R.E...
Delphi teams up with TomTom on intelligent driving Delphi Technologies says that it has entered into a collaboration with TomTom. The two...
Indium earns automotive quality recognition – IATF-16949:2016 Soldering materials supplier, Indium Corporation, announces that it has earned...
Kitron CEO on medical leave EMS provider Kitron says that its president and CEO, Peter Nilsson, will be undergoing...
PowerCell & OEM to conduct fuel cell feasibility study PowerCell Sweden says it has received an order for two MS-100 fuel cell systems from a...
Human Horizons, WFDT & Protean Electric to produce in-wheel motors Mobility technology company Human Horizons, along side automotive technology company...
Key Tronic plans to set up new manufacturing facility in Vietnam EMS provider, Key Tronic Corporation, says that it has signed a letter of intent to lease...
innogy turns EV technology division into dedicated company Eelectric mobility is becoming increasingly important to innogy. For this reason, the...
Global semi sales up 9.8% year-to-year in November Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 41.4 billion for the month of...
CAAS forms joint venture to produce electric motors China Automotive Systems (CAAS), a power steering components and systems...
Aspocomp raises its outlook for 2018 We're almost at years end but and PCB manufacturer Aspocomp has again upgraded...
Mycronic secures order for three mask writers Mycronic has secured an order for three mask writers from an existing customer in Asia. The...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news