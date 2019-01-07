© hexagon Electronics Production | January 07, 2019
Hexagon strengthens Smart Factory position with acquisition of Etalon
Hexagon AB announces the acquisition of Etalon, a provider of equipment calibration solutions. Etalon’s solutions continuously monitor and initiate compensation of machine tools, measuring machines, robots and structures to ensure the dimensional accuracy of manufactured parts.
Founded in 2004, Etalon employs around 25 people with domain expertise in production and metrology technology. Its solutions are used by customers in mechanical engineering, industrial instrumentation, automotive and aerospace technology and the research sector. Not only does Etalon’s portfolio strengthen Hexagon’s calibration solution offering but also complements its on-machine measurement solution range, which now incorporates machine tool probes, software and calibration equipment.
“By joining Hexagon, Etalon gains the scale to strengthen and expand its position in equipment calibration. Moreover, the acquisition is a natural extension of Hexagon’s data-driven smart factory strategy. It is reinforcing our commitment to increase customer value through the convergence of production and metrology and greater process autonomy through machine-controlled operations,” says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén in a press release. “We are very pleased to welcome such an innovative team on board and look forward to working together on new solutions for our customers.”
Headquartered in Braunschweig, Germany with a global network of distribution partners, Etalon will operate within Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division.
