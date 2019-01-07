Electronics Production | January 07, 2019
Boston orders nearly 200 electric-hybrid systems from BAE Systems
BAE Systems says that the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has ordered 194 electric-hybrid buses using the BAE Systems Series-ER extended range propulsion system.
As transit agencies continue to advance toward more electric systems to help them meet their environmental goals, the demand for BAE Systems’ reliable and efficient hybrid-electric systems continues to grow. The company is delivering its Series-ER system with a higher capacity battery to help Massachusetts reduce emissions and noise pollution on its transit bus routes.
The battery is recharged by both an on-board generator set, using a down-sized internal combustion engine and by regenerative energy produced when the bus slows to a stop. By moving to a Series-ER system, a fleet can operate a portion of the day electrically with the engine off, reducing maintenance, idling, fuel use and emissions.
“Our new technology provides Massachusetts with an innovative and practical electric-hybrid solution,” said Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of the Power and Propulsion Solutions business at BAE Systems. “This system provides clean electric operation that can be rapidly scaled now to help Massachusetts reap the benefits seen in thousands of buses worldwide.”
