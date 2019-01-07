© lavitreiu dreamstime.com General | January 07, 2019
Aptiv partners with Affectiva
Aptiv has signed a commercial partnership agreement with Affectiva, a Boston-based MIT Media Lab spin-off in Human Perception artificial intelligence (AI). ¨
The partnership aims to deliver innovative, scalable software – derived from deep learning architectures – to enhance perception capabilities in advanced safety solutions and reimagine the future of the in-cabin experience.
Affectiva’s software is a multi-modal interior sensing solution to identify, in real time, complex cognitive states of vehicle occupants.
“Just as perception and detection of objects outside the vehicle are critical enablers of autonomous driving, there is an increasing need for intelligent sensing inside the cabin,” says Kevin Clark, president and chief executive officer, Aptiv. “This partnership with Affectiva will extend Aptiv’s leadership position in perception systems by complementing our portfolio with enhanced interior sensing capabilities. Using Human Perception AI this offering will improve safety and strengthen the ride experience.”
“Integrating Affectiva’s deep learning-based software into Aptiv’s connected vehicle platform will enable OEMs, on-demand mobility providers, and fleet management companies to build intelligent vehicles that understand every facet of the human experience within a vehicle,” says Dr. Rana el Kaliouby, co-founder and chief executive officer, Affectiva. “We are excited to partner with Aptiv to accelerate the deployment of automotive grade in-cabin sensing AI that will enhance road safety and redefine the mobility experience.”
Aptiv and Affectiva will be working closely together in commercialising advanced sensing solutions for OEM and fleet customers. To further support the commercial partnership, Aptiv made a minority investment in Affectiva.
