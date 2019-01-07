© SolarEdge

SolarEdge to enter e-mobility market via acquisition

SolarEdge Technologies has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire S.M.R.E Spa (SMRE), an Italian provider of integrated powertrain technology and electronics for electric vehicles.

Founded in 1999 and traded on the Italian AIM (SMR.MI), SMRE has three business units: e-mobility, automated production machines and telematics software. The company has more than fifteen years of experience developing end-to-end e-mobility solutions for electric and hybrid vehicles used in motorcycles, commercial vehicles and trucks. These solutions include high-performing powertrains with e-motor, motor drive, gearbox, battery, BMS, chargers, Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) and software for electric vehicles.



With governments and automotive manufacturers committed to the electrification of transportation, the global market for electric vehicles is expected to soar.



“The acquisition of SMRE is another step in executing our strategy of sustainable growth by addressing an additional fast growing and technologically synergetic market while diversifying into new fields outside the solar arena," says Guy Sella, CEO, Chairman and Founder of SolarEdge, in a press release. “SMRE’s innovative technology and experienced, successful team provides SolarEdge with fast-track access to the high-growth e-mobility market. We believe that combining SMRE’s vast experience and full powertrain technology with SolarEdge’s innovative power and battery technology, proven operational excellence and global reach, positions us to become a market leader in this important market.”



“SMRE built a strong team that has developed products addressing the current and future needs of the e-mobility market,” adds Samuele Mazzini, CEO, Chairman and Founder of SMRE. “SMRE’s expertise together with SolarEdge’s successful business track record, R&D capabilities and innovative power electronics will favorably position us in the global transition to e-mobility.”



The initial acquisition entails a purchase from the founder and an additional two stockholders of approximately 51% of the outstanding shares of SMRE pursuant to a standard share purchase agreement, for an aggregate investment of approximately USD 77 million, with 50% to be paid in cash and the remaining 50% to be paid in shares of SolarEdge common stock. The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks and will be followed by a mandatory tender offer for the outstanding ordinary shares of SMRE, that are currently listed on the Italian AIM stock exchange, with the goal of SMRE becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of SolarEdge.