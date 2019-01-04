© delphi technologies

Delphi teams up with TomTom on intelligent driving

Delphi Technologies says that it has entered into a collaboration with TomTom. The two companies will collaborate on electronic and software applications designed to optimise vehicle fuel efficiency and emissions through real-time mapping data.

Delphi's Intelligent Driving controls will use real-time mapping data to predict changing driving conditions, such as route infrastructure and topography, traffic congestion and weather, which will improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and shorten commute times, a press release reads.



Mary Gustanski, chief technology officer, Delphi Technologies says "Smart propulsion solutions are the next logical step in transportation. Our collaboration with TomTom will help us to find new opportunities to integrate more information about a driver's route, in order to enhance our proprietary Intelligent Driving controls and allow vehicles to drive better, cleaner and further."