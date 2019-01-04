General | January 04, 2019
Nokia completes the sale of its IP Video business
Nokia has completed the sale of the majority of its IP Video business to Volaris Group, a Toronto-based software company. The divestment was originally announced September 13, 2018.
Nokia will remain a minority shareholder in the new pure play streaming technology company, Velocix, operating as an independent business within Volaris Group's Communications & Media portfolio. Financial details of the sale are not being disclosed.
