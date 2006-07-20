German electronics market to grow 5% this year

According to ZVEI Zentralverband Elektrotechnik- und Elektronikindustrie Germany'electro-technical and electronic companies in Germany will end up about 5% higher by the end of the year compared to 2005.

ZVEI now raises its forecast for the electronics industry in Germany who currently employ about 800,000 people. The industry is now expected to grow about 5% this year to reach 173 Bn euro.

In the first four months of this year the turnover of the German electro-technical and electronic branches increased by 6% to 55.7 Bn euro. In 2005 it was 52.3 Bn euro for the same period resulting in a total for the year of 165.4 Bn euro.