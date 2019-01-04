© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Indium earns automotive quality recognition – IATF-16949:2016

Soldering materials supplier, Indium Corporation, announces that it has earned IATF-16949:2016 management system certificates for its Global Headquarters and solder paste, flux, and preform manufacturing facilities in Clinton and Utica, NY.

According to Ross Berntson, President and Chief Operating Officer, “This certificate demonstrates to our automotive customers worldwide that Indium Corporation is committed to being at the forefront of quality in our mission to remain a long-term supplier of assembly materials. I’d especially like to thank our professional teams and all employees for their ongoing hard work and diligence that made this major accomplishment possible.”



Indium Corporation’s headquarters and manufacturing operations in Clinton, N.Y., earned certification for the design and manufacture of solder powders, solder pastes, soldering fluxes, epoxy, and related materials for semiconductor manufacturing and electronics assembly.



The company's Business Park Drive facility in Utica, N.Y., earned a certificate for the design and manufacturing of brazing and solder materials as ribbon, wire, preforms, and engineered solders; flux-coated materials; NanoFoil; sputtering target bonding; pure indium metal and fabricated indium metals for electronics assembly.