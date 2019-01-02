© Human Horizons_cooperation WFDT Protean

Human Horizons, WFDT & Protean Electric to produce in-wheel motors

Mobility technology company Human Horizons, along side automotive technology company Protean Electric Ltd, and Wuxi Weifu e-Drive Technology Ltd. (WFDT) will co-operate to develop and manufacture in-wheel motors for next-gen connected vehicles.

A dedicated team and production facility will be created in China to deliver in-wheel motors at scale, simplifying production systems, reducing development lead times and accelerating the benefits that in-wheel motors bring to the market for future transport solutions, a press release reads.



Ding Lei, Chairman of Human Horizons said: "The cooperation between WFDT, Protean Electric and Human Horizons using in-wheel motor technology is only the beginning of our long-term strategic cooperation. We plan to start with cars and over time develop further innovative mobility solutions. The advanced drive system and the unique location of the in-wheel motor in the vehicle delivers a game changing driving experience and powerful data collection solution, integrated into the intelligent car. The potential for cooperation is unlimited.”