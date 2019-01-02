© jirsak dreamstime.com

Key Tronic plans to set up new manufacturing facility in Vietnam

EMS provider, Key Tronic Corporation, says that it has signed a letter of intent to lease a new 86,'00 square-foot facility in Da Nang, Vietnam.

“We expect that commencing operations in Vietnam will significantly augment our Asian footprint and reduce production costs,” says Craig Gates, President and CEO of Key Tronic, in a press release. “By further diversifying our global manufacturing, we also believe it provides an additional hedge against uncertainty in a lingering or future trade war with China.”



The facility is located in an established industrial park inside a government sponsored export zone, within 5 miles of an international port. The new manufacturing facility is expected to be operational by July 2019. No further details has been provided at this point.