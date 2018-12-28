© aspocomp

Aspocomp raises its outlook for 2018

We're almost at years end but and PCB manufacturer Aspocomp has again upgraded its outlook for full-year 2018 net sales and operating result because fourth-quarter customer demand outperformed earlier estimates.

Aspocomp again upgrades its outlook for full-year 2018 net sales and operating result because fourth-quarter customer demand outperformed earlier estimates. In 2018, net sales are expected to grow approximately 20% compared with 2017 and the operating result to be approximately EUR 2,5 million. In 2017, net sales amounted to EUR 23.9 million and the operating result to EUR 0.8 million.



In its previous outlook for 2018, Aspocomp estimated that its net sales would grow approximately 15% compared with 2017 and the operating result would be approximately EUR 2 million.