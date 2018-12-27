© Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension expands EMEA presence with new resellers

Additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, has signed contracts with two EMEA-based resellers to market Nano Dimension’s DragonFly Pro additive manufacturing platform for printed electronics, in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxemburg and Israel.

Belgium-based SEIDO Systems and Israel-based SU-PAD join Nano Dimension’s partner ecosystem across the globe. In addition, Nano Dimension says that SEIDO Systems will purchase a DragonFly Pro system, which will be used for demonstrations and for training.



The addition of these two resellers deepens and widens Nano Dimension’s reach within the aerospace, defense, automotive, medical and commercial products sectors and strengthen its channel network in EMEA.



“The addition of these best-in-class resellers expands our partner coverage in new geographies, enabling us to better service local demand and provide more opportunities for product developers and electrical engineers to exploit the advantages of multi-material additive manufacturing for prototyping and short run manufacturing,” said Amit Dror, CEO Nano Dimension. “We are already seeing many new applications among our customer base in a wide range of industries, including defense, aerospace and consumer products.”