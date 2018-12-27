© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

North American PCB sales and orders decreased in November

Year-over-year sales and order growth turned negative in November, and the book-to-bill ratio declined to 1.01, says the iPC.

Total North American PCB shipments in November 2018 were down 3.0 percent compared to the same month last year. This year to date, shipments are 8.6 percent above the same period last year. Compared to the preceding month, November shipments decreased 9.9 percent.



PCB bookings in November were down 12.5 percent year-over-year. Year-to-date order growth was 6.6 percent above the same period last year. Bookings in November were down 16.6 percent from the previous month.



“North American PCB industry sales growth in November fell into negative territory for the first time in 16 months, and orders also decreased sharply compared to the same month last year,” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. “The decrease in orders brought the PCB book-to-bill ratio down to its lowest level in almost two years. It is still in positive territory, but just barely. The 22-month run of positive ratios may be nearing its end, but it still offers an indication of potential sales growth for a few more months at least.”