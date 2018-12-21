© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

GreenSource Fabrication acquires AWP Group GmbH

US-based PCB manufacturer, GreenSource Fabrication LLC, announces the acquisition of majority ownership in AWP Group GmbH with immediate effect.

“AWP was the #1 supplier by both order value and sheer number of machines (over 100) in our next generation PCB FAB/IC Substrate smart factory which we built in 2017-2019. Together with AWP, we developed the process integration network of both hardware and software required to achieve for the first time world-wide, a fully automated and green advanced HDI/FPC/IC Substrate facility with true single piece flow,” GreenSource states in a press release



GreenSource Fabrication’s North American facility has made a name for itself by offering sustainable green & lean operations – and due to an overwhelming demand for such solutions worldwide, it became apparent that both GreenSource and AWP could mutually benefit from a closer collaboration which could only be made possible by a unified ownership.



AWP Group GmbH will still continue to operate with it’s current management team, consisting of minority owners Henk van der Meij and Jochen Zeller, but will collaborate with GreenSource in market areas where there are strong scaled economies. For instance, GreenSource will act as an applications tech center for the continuing development of AWP equipment technology and software solutions, and AWP will now have full access to the IP associated with GreenSource’s fully Green operations for integration into their current and future product offerings.



The acquisition also provides AWP with a base at the GreenSource site from which to facilitate expansion into the North American equipment market.