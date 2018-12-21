© olivier26 dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 21, 2018
Former KUKA executive joins Universal Robots in Canada
Universal Robots (UR) – North America has appointed Chris Claringbold as Area Sales Manager – Canada.
Based just north of Toronto, Chris will continue the development of Universal Robots’ sales and distribution business in Canada, develop regional strategic large accounts, and initiate the hiring of Canadian-based technical staff. Chris will report directly to Stu Shepherd, Area Sales Manager – Americas.
“We are excited to have Chris join our team,” says Stu Shepherd, in a press release. “His strong background will help accelerate the growth of UR’s business in Canada, including UR’s Canadian distribution network, systems integrators, solution OEMs and UR+ partners.”
Chris brings over 35 years of robotic automation experience to Universal Robots. Prior to joining Universal Robots, Chris was President & CEO, KUKA Robotics Canada as well as President & COO at Prodomax Automation, a system integrator and automation company in Canada, as well as eight years of automotive experience while working for Magna International.
“UR is bringing a revolution to the robot industry, with true ease-of-use, reduced engineering, rapid deployment and fantastic ROI that is changing how end users deploy automation,” Chris said. “I’m excited to bring my experiences in the automotive industry, systems integration and robotics to UR – the first mover and market leader who sells more cobots than all competitors combined.”
