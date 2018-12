© Jabil - for illustrative purposes

EMS provider Jabil is reportedly eyeing Northern Kentucky as a location for a new facility that could create hundreds of jobs.

The full document from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority can be found here , for information concerning Jabil go to page 80.

According to a document released by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, the company is considering locating a second location in Kentucky to provide additional U.S. manufacturing capacity for Jabil.The proposed expansion would include total investments of USD 13.5 million – out of which USD 9.7 million is earmarked for rent and USD 3.8 million for building/improvements. Jabil also received preliminary approval for a USD 2 million tax incentive which would last over 10 years.According to the document Jabil is considering locating the new facility in the city of Florence in Boone county Northern Kentucky and is looking to hire 253 employees for the new facility.However, this comes with special conditions which states that; “The company will be required to maintain 90% of the total statewide full-time, Kentucky resident employees at all company locations, excluding the site of the project, as of the date of preliminary approval.”