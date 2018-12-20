© Nano Dimension

HENSOLDT purchases Nano Dimension's DragonFly Pro

Israeli additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, has received a purchase order for a DragonFly Pro 3D system from HENSOLDT, formerly part of Airbus Defense, which focuses on sensor technologies for protection and surveillance missions.

HENSOLDT was formed in 2017 from the Airbus Group’s defense electronics activities. The company provides solutions for armed forces and security agencies. During last year, HENSOLDT joined Nano Dimension’s early adopter beta program and with that circumvented traditional prototyping limitations primarily to develop sensor parts with real-time information for defense functions.



Following a successful trial period where, the German company is now upgrading to the latest DragonFly Pro system to further its rapid prototyping efforts in sensor systems. The purchase was facilitated by Phytec New Dimensions, Nano Dimension’s value-added channel partner in the country, a press release reads.



“Performance is one of the most important buying decisions for HENSOLDT customers, therefore it’s crucial we adhere to the highest standards during the design and concept phase of product development,” says Andreas Salomon, team leader Broadband RF Units & Layout, HENSOLDT. “The DragonFly Pro system offers us a significant advantage as it allows us to experiment with complex new designs and accelerate our design verification process.”



“HENSOLDT is a prime example of how our unique multi-material additive manufacturing technology can rapidly accelerate development cycles and time-to-market,” adds Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. “We have been working with HENDSOLT since we initiated our beta program two years ago and are excited to see how they are continuing to leverage our multi-material additive manufacturing technology into new application areas to further increase efficiencies across its development process.”