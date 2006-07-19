Chinese and European RoHS -<br>How do they differ?

The RoHS directive in China came as a reaction to the European RoHS directive but there are a few differences between them.

In China the products that are under the RoHS directive are electronic radar product, electronic telecommunications product, broadcast and tv product, computer product, household electronic product, electronic measuring instrument, special electronic apparatus, electronic component, electronic applications equipment, electronic raw material etc and packaging materials are in China RoHS scope, while toys are not in. In EU raw material and components are not included since it is only the finished products that are affected.



Unlike the EU RoHS Directive which lists categories of exempted products, the China RoHS law lists out products to be covered.



Marking standards for all products that are included in the list of covered products will also be implemented to be followed from March 1 2007.



A label defines the presence of any of the six hazardous substances in the product, a table, in the product documentation identifies which hazardous substances are contained and in what component(s) they are present in and the packaging material must be disclosed on the outside package.