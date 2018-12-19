© PowerCell Sweden AB

PowerCell team up with Robert Bosch

PowerCell Sweden has signed a term sheet with the German automotive supplier Robert Bosch GmbH, regarding a joint development cooperation for the automotive segment.

The development cooperation is regarding PowerCell’s automotive fuel cell stack PowerCell S3 and PowerCell’s fuel cell systems. The parties also agreed that the Swedish company will start supplying Robert Bosch GmbH with fuel cell stacks Bosch’s prototype fuel cell systems aimed at the automotive industry, a press release reads.



Following the signing of the term sheet the parties says that they will engage in detailed negotiations about the exact terms for the development cooperation. The ambition is to be to have finalized these negotiations in the first half of 2019.



These negotiations will include the scope of cooperation, intellectual property rights, field of use, production and licensing agreements as well as remuneration and licensing fees.