Sanmina ready to support 'Make in India' initiative

EMS provider Sanmina, says that it has been granted Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) status at its manufacturing facility in the Hi-Tech SEZ (Special Economic Zone) in Oragadam, Chennai, India.

This enables Sanmina to support the Make in India initiative, an effort driven by the Government of India to encourage the manufacturing of more products in India. By having both SEZ and DTA status, Sanmina can manufacture and deliver products for both domestic and export markets, with zero customs duty, a press release reads.



Sanmina’s manufacturing facility in Chennai holds key certifications for automotive, medical, aerospace, telecommunications and industrial manufacturing. Sanmina also operates a product design center in Chennai with an ISO 13485 medical design registration, enabling Sanmina to design medical instruments for its customers, close to its manufacturing facility.



“DTA status makes our world-class manufacturing and technology solutions more attractive to both domestic and global customers with a presence in India,” says Elan Chelian, Managing Director and VP of Sanmina’s Chennai facility.



“India has been a strategic location for Sanmina for ten years,” adds Mike Landy, EVP and COO of Integrated Manufacturing Solutions, Asia and Europe at Sanmina. “DTA status better positions Sanmina to support the “Make in India” initiative, and enables us to offer Sanmina’s end to end solutions to a wider range of customers.”