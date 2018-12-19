© GN Hearing

Jakob Gudbrand appointed CEO of GN Hearing

GN Store Nord says that it has appointed Jakob Gudbrand as CEO of GN Hearing and member of GN Store Nord’s Executive Management, effective as of 18 February 2019.

Jakob comes to GN from a position as President for the Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry division, a large division part of Thermo Fisher Scientific. He brings with him more than 15 years of leadership experience from his career at Thermo Fisher.



“It is an incredible honor for me to join GN Group and GN Hearing and serve a company with such a proud history of innovation. While the business has achieved great success, we now stand at the forefront of the 4th industrial revolution. New cloud and software-based technologies will shape the industry in which we operate and the meaning of how customers use our solutions to make life sound better,” says Jakob Gudbrand, in a press release.



“As we prepare for the next phase of growth of GN Store Nord, I am very pleased to welcome Jakob to GN as our new CEO for GN Hearing. We are at an inflection point with modern technology in the hearing aid space as well as new market dynamics – especially as it relates to the important US market,” says Chairman Per Wold-Olsen.