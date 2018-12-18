© Orbit One

Orbit One is growing steadily in Poland

2019 will be an exciting year for Orbit One in Poland. The company's new 2'500 square metre logistics centre will be ready for opening. It is the latest in a series of investments at the unit in Prabuty, just outside Gdansk.

“We have grown steadily ever since Orbit One took over operations 11 years ago. In the last year, we have also made several new technology investments for our production lines. In 2019, we will focus on completing and launching the new logistics centre, as well as starting the work with another SMD line in order to meet customer expectations in terms of quality, production capacity, and flexibility,” says Grzegorz Kohls, Orbit One CEO in Poland, in a press release.



“Among our technology investments are investments in the new KOHYOUNG 3D SPI and 3D AOI, as well as a new automated coating line that will improve production processes and ensure the highest quality throughout the manufacturing process,” concludes Grzegorz Kohls.