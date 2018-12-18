© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 18, 2018
Amphenol Automotive Technology opens location in Serbia
The US-electronics company has opened its new European plant in the city of Trstenik, Serbia.
The total price-tag for this new manufacturing facility has not been disclosed, but the Serbian government did provide the company with a EUR 4.6 million subsidy for the facility, according to a press release from the Serbian Government.
The focus of the plant will be the manufacturing of cables for the automotive industry, and according to a Reuters report the company has already hired 130 people but has plans to increase the workforce to 1’000 over the next three years, the report continues.
