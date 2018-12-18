© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Durapower chooses the Netherlands for European expansion

Durapower Technology Group B.V., a supplier of lithium batteries, will open an R&D focused branch office at the Automotive Campus in Helmond, the Netherlands on the first of January next year.

"Our focus is on the accelerated development of the smart & green mobility ecosystem in Brainport Eindhoven", says Lex Boon, Managing Director of the Automotive Campus, in s press release from the Brabant Development Agency. "The new Durapower operation is part of a network of R&D facilities in China, Europe, Japan and the US. The experience and knowledge that the company brings to Helmond will give a significant boost to the development of green mobility in the region."



Durapower's battery system is used for a wide range of applications, such as hybrid and electric vehicles, special vehicles, back-up systems and other stationary energy storage systems.



"Durapower is much more than a manufacturer of lithion-ion batteries," adds Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Lim. "We supply complete turn-key solutions for electric vehicles, including vehicle platforms, battery charging and exchange equipment and energy storage solutions. We work closely with our customers with regards to the development of customized solutions. The Automotive Campus and the regional network for green mobility in Brabant play a major role in the international development of electric mobility. Our presence on the campus therefore offers a great opportunity to strengthen our position in the global market for green energy solutions."