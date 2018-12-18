© Leoni Electronics Production | December 18, 2018
Leoni tasked to get Volkswagen ready for production of EVs
Leoni says it has been awarded a contract by Volkswagen to equip 1’300 robots with the dresspack solution LSH 3 for the production of EVs on the modular electric platform MEB at the carmakers production site in Zwickau.
Leoni will be assisting Volkswagen in changing its production site for combustion-engine vehicles into a facility for electromobility only; and 100 robots have already been fitted.
At VW's production site in Zwickau, the robots are being fitted with the dresspack solution LSH 3 for various bonding methods such as welding, handling, laser bonding, clinching and also adhesive bonding. The project also involves the installation of floor cable harnesses, that is installing the cabling for the robots or from the stationary tool to the robot control unit.
Installation of the energy supply systems in Zwickau started as already back in mid-August – and will be completed for the first vehicle model by the end of 2018. In the course of the next two years, several Volkswagen models are to be produced in Zwickau based on the new MEB platform. The plan is for the site to be dedicated solely to electromobility as of the end of 2020.
