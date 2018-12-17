© Ericsson

Ericsson establishes Indian AI accelerator

Ericsson has set up a Global Artificial Intelligence Accelerator (GAIA) in Bengaluru, India. This hub set up by the Swedish company in India will focus on research and development in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation.

Ericsson says that this newly launched GAIA facility will be key in accelerating the execution of its focused strategy by leveraging AI and Automation technologies to create data driven, intelligent, and robust systems for automation, evolution, and growth.



Ericsson has set up similar accelerators in the US and Sweden apart from India this year. Ericsson's GAIA in Bengaluru will create 150 new jobs for data scientists, engineers, ML/AI architects, and software developers in 2019, a press release reads.



"The setting up of Global AI Accelerator in India is testament to Ericsson's long-term commitment to India, to the rich talent pool as well as the vibrant ecosystem available in the country. GAIA has been set up as a central unit to be able to accelerate projects across Ericsson's portfolio across the 4 Business Areas as well as customer projects across the 5 Market Areas." sats Sanjeev Tyagi, Head of Ericsson R&D Bengaluru, in the release.



Several projects are already said to be underway to bring in AI and Automation capabilities to the company's product portfolio across business areas.



"With the advent of 5G and IoT, we expect to see an explosion in the number of potential ways in which we will use the networks of the future. The traditional methods of managing and running networks will no longer scale. AI/ML driven automation will be a necessity to manage these networks. These data-centric technologies also open up the potential to tap new revenue generating opportunities and business models for telecom service providers", states Sanjeev Tyagi.



The Company intends to explore partnerships with telecom service providers, industry stakeholders, startups and academia to bolster innovation.