© Apple

Apple to build new campus in Austin – invests $1 billion

The Cupertino company has announced a major expansion of its operations in Austin, including an investment of USD 1 billion to build a new campus in North Austin.

But that’s not all, Apple also says it plans to establish new sites in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City and expand in cities across the United States including Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder, Colorado over the next three years, with the potential for additional expansion elsewhere in the US over time, the company disclosed in a press release.



This announcement comes on the heels of a year of continued job creation; Apple added 6’000 jobs to its American workforce in 2018. And as announced in January, the company is on track to create 20’000 jobs in the US by 2023.



“Apple is proud to bring new investment, jobs and opportunity to cities across the United States and to significantly deepen our quarter-century partnership with the city and people of Austin,” says Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.



Apple’s newest Austin campus will be located less than a mile from its existing facilities. The 133-acre campus will initially accommodate 5’000 additional employees, with the capacity to grow to 15’000. Jobs created at the new campus will include engineering, R&D, operations, finance, sales and customer support.



Apple plans to grow its employee base in regions across the United States over the next three years, expanding to over 1’000 employees in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City each, and adding hundreds of new jobs in Pittsburgh, New York, Boulder, Boston and Portland, Oregon. The company recently opened its newest office in Nashville, Tennessee and Apple’s Miami office is projected to double in size.



Apple’s data center in Reno, Nevada, is one of several US data centers the company is expanding over the next five years.



The company says that it plans to invest USD 10 billion in US data centers over the next five years, including USD 4.5 billion this year and next. Apple’s data centers in North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada are currently being expanded. In Iowa, preparations are underway for the company’s newest data center in Waukee.