Finnish Defence Forces to use Bittium tactical radios

Bittium Wireless and Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command have signed an Agreement on the purchase of Bittium Tough SDR handheld and vehicle radios, and their related accessories.

The value of the Purchase Agreement is approximately EUR 10.5 million (excl. VAT) at the maximum. The new software-defined-radio based tactical radios will be used at the first phase by the Army and the delivery will be completed at the latest by the end of the year 2020, a press release reads.



The Purchase Agreement is based on the Letter of Intent for purchase of new tactical radios, signed by Bittium and Finnish Defence Forces on August 8, 2017.



The purchase agreement includes terms for optional additional purchase, according to which, the Finnish Defence Forces have an option to purchase additional tactical radios and their related accessories, training and system management for the use of Army, Air Force and Navy, based on the prices agreed in the Purchase Agreement. If these optional additional purchase amounts would materialise in full, the total value of the purchase would be approximately EUR 207 million (excl. VAT) at the maximum. As agreed in the Letter of Intent, the Finnish Defence Forces aim at making these additional purchases during the next ten years. The materialisation of the purchase is affected by the yearly state budget allocations for the administrative of the Ministry of Defence. There will be separate purchase orders for these optional additional purchases.



“The Finnish Defense Forces are global pioneers in the field of modern tactical communication and software-defined radio and we are proud of our seamless cooperation with them”, says Hannu Huttunen, CEO of Bittium Corporation. “This long-term cooperation with our domestic customer creates us also a solid ground and reference for our international growth.”