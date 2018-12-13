© Enics

Enics president and CEO to leave at year's end

Hannu Keinänen, president and CEO of EMS provider Enics, is leaving the company by the end of the year. Petri Suikkanen, the company's current SVP and CFO, will take on the role as interim President and CEO of the company as we move into 2019.

Petri Suikkanen has been part of Enics management team since 2004. During his 20 year long career Petri has held several leadership positions in Switzerland, Finland, and Hungary.



“Enics is in a good position to continue the successful journey with our great customers and partners. I am happy to be able to contribute to this journey in my new position as interim President and CEO. We will be working together with our team to further develop the customer centricity and service offering of Enics to drive the sustainable success of our customers”, says Petri Suikkanen, in a press release.



Hannu Keinänen’s is making his last day at the company on the very last day of the year. Commenting on his six year long tenure at Enics he said that its been "an interesting and inspiring journey."



“Enics has been growing, we have been able to improve the productivity and profitability of the company with good initiatives and hard work. Enics business unit network has been adjusted to respond to the needs of the rapidly changing markets. The latest work with the strategy update is taking Enics to the next level, driving the sustainable success of our customers. I’m leaving Enics in good situation and in good hands, ready to take the next step in growth and success,” says Hannu Keinänen.



The company is now jumpstarting a search process for a new President and CEO.