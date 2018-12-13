© Bosch Electronics Production | December 13, 2018
Bosch expands US operations – investing $45M in facility
Boschis expanding its existing operations in Anderson County, South Carolina. To accommodate the company’s continued growth, Bosch is investing an additional USD 45 million.
The company’s Anderson County expansion will include new manufacturing capabilities to support the portfolio of its Mobility Solutions business sector in North America. Bosch is purchasing an adjacent property previously occupied by a Bosch joint venture, a press release from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, reads.
Bosch has been in business in the Anderson facility since 1985 where it produce fuel rails and has added production capabilities from a number of Bosch divisions that span many areas of the vehicle – including Powertrain Solutions, Automotive Electronics and Car Multimedia. The facility currently employs more than 1’200 people.
“We have a rich history in South Carolina, and this expansion helps us to further serve our North American customers from the strong base we’ve built in the state. We are very proud of another milestone in our relationship with Anderson County and the state of South Carolina.” says Bosch in North America President Mike Mansuetti, in the release.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. A USD 100,000 Set Aside grant was also awarded to Anderson County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.
“I’m proud to congratulate Bosch on yet another expansion in South Carolina. Having operated in our state for decades, this is a company that has played an integral role in the growth of South Carolina’s economy. I look forward to seeing this partnership continue to flourish in the years ahead,” adds Gov. Henry McMaster
