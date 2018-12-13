© Mercedes Electronics Production | December 13, 2018
Daimler is a 'big spender' when it comes to battery cells
Daimler is investing EUR 10 billion in the expansion of the Mercedes-Benz Cars electric fleet and an additional EUR 1 billion in its global battery production network.
Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars has detailed the automotive giants plant to become a major force in electromobility saying; “Our electric offensive continues to gain momentum. After investing billions of euros in the development of the electric fleet and the expansion of our global battery network, we are now taking the next step: With the purchase of battery cells for more than 20 billion euros, we are consistently pushing forward with the transformation into the electric future of our company. We plan a total of 130 electrified variants at Mercedes-Benz Cars by 2022. In addition, we will have electric vans, buses and trucks.”
Daimler is investing more than EUR 1 billion in a global battery production network, while purchasing the cells on the world market. The global battery production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars will - in the future - consist of eight factories on three continents. The first factory in Kamenz is already in series production and the second factory there will start series production at the beginning of 2019, a press release states. Two more factories will be built in Stuttgart-Untertürkheim, one at the company’s Sindelfingen site, and one each at the sites in Beijing (China), Bangkok (Thailand) and Tuscaloosa (USA).
“With extensive orders for battery cells until the year 2030, we set another important milestone for the electrification of our future electric vehicles of the EQ product and technology brand. In this way, together with our partners, we ensure the supply of our global battery production network today and in the future using the latest technologies," says Wilko Stark, Member of the Divisional Board Mercedes-Benz Cars, Procurement and Supplier Quality since October 2018. The suppliers are already producing battery cells in Asia and Europe and are continuing to expand in Europe and additionally in the USA.
Daimler is investing more than EUR 1 billion in a global battery production network, while purchasing the cells on the world market. The global battery production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars will - in the future - consist of eight factories on three continents. The first factory in Kamenz is already in series production and the second factory there will start series production at the beginning of 2019, a press release states. Two more factories will be built in Stuttgart-Untertürkheim, one at the company’s Sindelfingen site, and one each at the sites in Beijing (China), Bangkok (Thailand) and Tuscaloosa (USA).
“With extensive orders for battery cells until the year 2030, we set another important milestone for the electrification of our future electric vehicles of the EQ product and technology brand. In this way, together with our partners, we ensure the supply of our global battery production network today and in the future using the latest technologies," says Wilko Stark, Member of the Divisional Board Mercedes-Benz Cars, Procurement and Supplier Quality since October 2018. The suppliers are already producing battery cells in Asia and Europe and are continuing to expand in Europe and additionally in the USA.
SIX investigates Cicor after information leak Cicor Technologies announces that SIX Exchange Regulations is opening investigation in...
Daimler is a 'big spender' when it comes to battery cells Daimler is investing EUR 10 billion in the expansion of the Mercedes-Benz Cars electric fleet and an additional EUR 1 billion in its global battery production network.
SMA to restructure its global workforce - 425 jobs to go The Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG says that it presented the restructuring...
ZF invests €800 million in Saarbrücken plant Over the next four years, a total of EUR 800 million will be invested in Saarbrücken...
SEMI supports U.S.-Japan trade agreement negotiations SEMI says it supports the recently announced free trade negotiations between the U.S...
Alelion qualifies for 1.8 M€ in EU loans Alelion Energy Systems has qualified for unconditional loans of in total 1.8 M€ from the...
Sparton Corporation to be acquired by Cerberus Sparton Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an...
QuEST Global expands in Greater Cincinnati Engineering services provider, QuEST Global, says that it plans to strengthen its presence in...
Volex Group acquires GTK Global provider of cable assemblies, Volex announces that it is acquiring GTK (Holdco)...
ABB confirms talks with Hitachi Reports that power and automations company ABB is negotiating with Hitachi regarding the sale of its Power Grid business have been floating around during the day. ABB now confirms that it is indeed talking with the Japanese...
Samsung reportedly suspending operations at China plant South Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics will reportedly suspend operations...
Sharp shifts iPhone sensor production to China – laying off 3’000 The Japanese company has reportedly laid off over 3’000 foreign temporary workers in...
Leoni places borrower’s note loan for more than EUR 300 million Leoni AG says that it has successfully placed a borrower’s note loan...
Whirlpool officially opens new Polish manufacturing plant The white goods manufacturer has officially opened its new plant for dryers in Łódź, which...
Nano Dimension sells system to Chungbuk TechnoPark Nano Dimension says that it has sold and installed a DragonFly Pro additive manufacturing...
EIB supports Rimac with a €30 million R&D loan The European Investment Bank says that it will provide EUR 30 million loan to Croatian electric...
Harris Corporation with a $125M R&D investment in Florida Harris Corporation is planning to invest more than USD 125 million in internal research and development in Florida this fiscal year – adding high-paying jobs.
CATL opens first North American base Electric vehicle battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd...
OHB breaks ground on new facility in Bremen German satellite manufacturer, OHB, has officially stated the construction of another OHB...
Daimler and BMW to establish joint mobility company next year The planned joint mobility company with the BMW Group is expected to be established at...
DENSO invests $100M in startups to advance mobility DENSO has invested nearly USD 100 million over a four-year period in startup companies...
ABB opens robotics technical and service center in Vietnam ABB has inaugurated its Robotics Technical and Service Center with an aim to serve...
Honeywell moves global HQ to Charlotte Honeywell says that it will relocate its global corporate headquarters to Charlotte...
Most ReadLoad more news