© Mercedes

Daimler is a 'big spender' when it comes to battery cells

Daimler is investing EUR 10 billion in the expansion of the Mercedes-Benz Cars electric fleet and an additional EUR 1 billion in its global battery production network.

Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars has detailed the automotive giants plant to become a major force in electromobility saying; “Our electric offensive continues to gain momentum. After investing billions of euros in the development of the electric fleet and the expansion of our global battery network, we are now taking the next step: With the purchase of battery cells for more than 20 billion euros, we are consistently pushing forward with the transformation into the electric future of our company. We plan a total of 130 electrified variants at Mercedes-Benz Cars by 2022. In addition, we will have electric vans, buses and trucks.”



Daimler is investing more than EUR 1 billion in a global battery production network, while purchasing the cells on the world market. The global battery production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars will - in the future - consist of eight factories on three continents. The first factory in Kamenz is already in series production and the second factory there will start series production at the beginning of 2019, a press release states. Two more factories will be built in Stuttgart-Untertürkheim, one at the company’s Sindelfingen site, and one each at the sites in Beijing (China), Bangkok (Thailand) and Tuscaloosa (USA).



“With extensive orders for battery cells until the year 2030, we set another important milestone for the electrification of our future electric vehicles of the EQ product and technology brand. In this way, together with our partners, we ensure the supply of our global battery production network today and in the future using the latest technologies," says Wilko Stark, Member of the Divisional Board Mercedes-Benz Cars, Procurement and Supplier Quality since October 2018. The suppliers are already producing battery cells in Asia and Europe and are continuing to expand in Europe and additionally in the USA.