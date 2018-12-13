© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

SMA to restructure its global workforce - 425 jobs to go

The Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG says that it presented the restructuring measures announced in September to the employees.

One of the main planned measures is the discontinuation of China as a location and the sale of the Chinese companies to the local management. The restructuring will involve a reduction of the global workforce by around 425 full-time positions. These restructuring measures are needed in order to return SMA to profitability quickly in an environment characterised by a sharp decline in prices. In addition, SMA says it will position itself for the future as a systems and solutions provider.



"Our deliberations with regard to restructuring centered on the issue of location. With the measures that have now been resolved, the SMA Managing Board is demonstrating its commitment to Germany as a business location. The measures are aimed at reducing SMA's fixed costs and making optimal use of our capacity at the headquarters by focusing on our core competencies, outsourcing and automating activities, and reorganizing structures,” explains SMA CEO Dr. Jürgen Reinert, in a press release.



“Unfortunately, the reduction of the global workforce by around 425 full-time positions is unavoidable in this context. It is very important to us to implement the planned staff reduction in a socially responsible way,” Reinert continues.



The planned restructuring measures – which are subject to the approval of the works council – are to be implemented starting from January 2019. Worldwide, the SMA Managing Board plans to cut around 425 of the total 3’307 full-time positions as of December 31, 2018, until 2020. More than 100 of these full-time positions relate to Germany and more than 300 to the foreign locations.