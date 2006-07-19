HP awarded Arrow Electronics '2006 Partner Recognition of Achievement'

The HP Group of Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS), a business unit of Arrow Electronics, today announced it has received the "2006 Partner Recognition of Achievement" award from HP. Arrow ECS, the only enterprise-class distributor to receive the honor, was selected based on its unfailing commitment to helping its HP partners grow their business.

Arrow ECS was selected for this award for assisting its reseller partners drive HP revenue and sales mix growth. Additionally, Arrow ECS received the award for aligning its business and that of its partners with HP's goals, including delivering an extraordinary customer experience.



"Arrow ECS understands the importance of keeping our partners up to date on the latest HP priorities, products and sales techniques, which is why we are continually creating new programs and building upon proven ones like PowerStart and PowerTrack," said Michael Haley, vice president, HP Group, Arrow ECS. "As noted by HP with this award, driving sales for HP and our HP partners is our number one priority and we will continue to demonstrate our commitment throughout this year, and for years to come."



The "2006 HP Partner Recognition of Achievement" awards were presented at a private reception at the HP Americas Partner Conference (APC) recently in Las Vegas, Nev. In addition to Arrow ECS, three of Arrow ECS' top partners received awards.